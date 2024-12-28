David P. Hochman Buys 4,000 Shares of Orchestra BioMed Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBIO) Stock

Orchestra BioMed Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBIO – Get Free Report) insider David P. Hochman acquired 4,000 shares of Orchestra BioMed stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.66 per share, with a total value of $18,640.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 579,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,700,460.68. This represents a 0.70 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Orchestra BioMed Stock Down 7.8 %
OBIO opened at $4.40 on Friday. Orchestra BioMed Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.22 and a 52 week high of $10.06. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.12. The company has a market capitalization of $167.26 million, a PE ratio of -2.73 and a beta of 0.44.
Orchestra BioMed (NASDAQ:OBIO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.03. Orchestra BioMed had a negative net margin of 2,179.33% and a negative return on equity of 107.04%. The company had revenue of $0.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.81 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Orchestra BioMed Holdings, Inc. will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current year.
OBIO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Orchestra BioMed in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Orchestra BioMed in a research report on Friday, November 15th.
Orchestra BioMed Holdings, Inc operates as a biomedical innovation company. The company’s flagship product candidates include BackBeat Cardiac Neuromodulation Therapy (CNT) for the treatment of hypertension (HTN); and Virtue Sirolimus AngioInfusion Balloon (SAB) for the treatment of atherosclerotic artery disease.
