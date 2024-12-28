Defiance Connective Technologies ETF (SIXG) to Issue Dividend of $0.09 on December 30th

Defiance Connective Technologies ETF (NYSEARCA:SIXG – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, December 26th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th will be given a dividend of 0.0924 per share on Monday, December 30th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 27th.

Defiance Connective Technologies ETF Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SIXG opened at $48.55 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.47. Defiance Connective Technologies ETF has a 52-week low of $34.29 and a 52-week high of $50.09.

