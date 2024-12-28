Diamcor Mining (CVE:DMI) Shares Down 16.7% – Should You Sell?

Shares of Diamcor Mining Inc. (CVE:DMI – Get Free Report) fell 16.7% on Saturday . The company traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. 566,948 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 793% from the average session volume of 63,466 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.
Diamcor Mining Trading Down 16.7 %
The firm has a market cap of C$4.22 million, a PE ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 617.97, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.13.
Diamcor Mining Company Profile
Diamcor Mining Inc, a junior mining and exploration company, identifies, acquires, explores for, evaluates, operates, and develops diamond-based resource properties. It holds interests in the Krone-Endora at Venetia project that consists of Krone 104MS and Endora 66MS farms covering a combined surface area of approximately 5,888 hectares located in South Africa.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Diamcor Mining
- What Does a Stock Split Mean?
- S&P 500 ETFs: Expense Ratios That Can Boost Your Long-Term Gains
- What Are Dividend Achievers? An Introduction
- How AI Implementation Could Help MongoDB Roar Back in 2025
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- Hedge Funds Boost Oil Positions: Is a Major Rally on the Horizon?
Receive News & Ratings for Diamcor Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamcor Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.