Diamcor Mining (CVE:DMI) Stock Price Down 16.7% – Here’s What Happened

Diamcor Mining Inc. (CVE:DMI – Get Free Report) shares fell 16.7% during mid-day trading on Saturday . The company traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. 566,948 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 793% from the average session volume of 63,466 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.
Diamcor Mining Trading Down 16.7 %
The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.04. The firm has a market cap of C$4.22 million, a PE ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 617.97, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.05.
Diamcor Mining Company Profile
Diamcor Mining Inc, a junior mining and exploration company, identifies, acquires, explores for, evaluates, operates, and develops diamond-based resource properties. It holds interests in the Krone-Endora at Venetia project that consists of Krone 104MS and Endora 66MS farms covering a combined surface area of approximately 5,888 hectares located in South Africa.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Diamcor Mining
- Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
- S&P 500 ETFs: Expense Ratios That Can Boost Your Long-Term Gains
- What is a Dividend Harvesting Strategy and How Can Investors Profit from it?
- How AI Implementation Could Help MongoDB Roar Back in 2025
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
- Hedge Funds Boost Oil Positions: Is a Major Rally on the Horizon?
Receive News & Ratings for Diamcor Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamcor Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.