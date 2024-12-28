Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:DPST) Shares Gap Down – Time to Sell?

Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:DPST – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $113.70, but opened at $111.28. Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares shares last traded at $111.84, with a volume of 101,201 shares trading hands.

Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares Stock Down 3.8 %

The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.26 and a beta of 3.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $131.97 and its 200-day moving average is $104.67.

Institutional Trading of Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DPST. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares by 7.3% during the second quarter. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares in the second quarter worth about $2,285,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its holdings in Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 9,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $900,000 after purchasing an additional 1,801 shares during the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $252,000. Finally, Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares during the 3rd quarter worth $48,000.

About Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares

The Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3X Shares (DPST) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry index. The fund provides 3x leveraged exposure to an equally-weighted index of US regional banking stocks. DPST was launched on Aug 19, 2015 and is managed by Direxion.

