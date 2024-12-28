Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:LABU) Shares Gap Down – Here’s What Happened

Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:LABU – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $96.24, but opened at $94.00. Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares shares last traded at $94.42, with a volume of 203,924 shares trading hands.

Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $116.47 and its 200 day moving average is $123.16.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LABU. Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares during the third quarter valued at approximately $9,012,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $596,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares by 129.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 2,735 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares in the 3rd quarter worth $279,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares by 49.3% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares during the last quarter.

About Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares

The Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3X Shares (LABU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry index. The fund provides daily 3 times exposure to the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. LABU was launched on May 28, 2015 and is managed by Direxion.

Further Reading

