Doctor Care Anywhere Group PLC (ASX:DOC) Insider John Stier Buys 500,000 Shares

Doctor Care Anywhere Group PLC (ASX:DOC – Get Free Report) insider John Stier purchased 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.07 ($0.04) per share, for a total transaction of A$35,500.00 ($22,049.69).

Doctor Care Anywhere Group Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 279.54.

Get Doctor Care Anywhere Group alerts:

About Doctor Care Anywhere Group

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Doctor Care Anywhere Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital healthcare and development services in the United Kingdom, Australia, and the Republic of Ireland. It offers services in the areas of appointments, patient records, prescriptions, referrals and fit notes, service improvements, and virtual GP consultations in the form of video and phone.

Receive News & Ratings for Doctor Care Anywhere Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Doctor Care Anywhere Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.