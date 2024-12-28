Donald T. Gardner III Sells 2,049 Shares of Kewaunee Scientific Co. (NASDAQ:KEQU) Stock

Kewaunee Scientific Co. (NASDAQ:KEQU – Get Free Report) CFO Donald T. Gardner III sold 2,049 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.19, for a total transaction of $119,231.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,615 shares in the company, valued at $1,315,966.85. The trade was a 8.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Kewaunee Scientific Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of KEQU opened at $63.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Kewaunee Scientific Co. has a 12 month low of $27.00 and a 12 month high of $66.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $42.62 and its 200-day moving average is $43.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $183.13 million, a PE ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 0.80.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kewaunee Scientific

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KEQU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Kewaunee Scientific by 18,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 905 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Kewaunee Scientific in the third quarter valued at about $121,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Kewaunee Scientific by 8.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,784 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941 shares during the period. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Kewaunee Scientific during the third quarter worth about $266,000. Finally, De Lisle Partners LLP grew its stake in Kewaunee Scientific by 36.6% during the third quarter. De Lisle Partners LLP now owns 42,958 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,446,000 after buying an additional 11,511 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kewaunee Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th.

About Kewaunee Scientific

Kewaunee Scientific Corporation designs, manufactures, and installs laboratory, healthcare, and technical furniture and infrastructure products. The company operates through two segments, Domestic and International. Its products include steel and wood casework, fume hoods, adaptable modular systems, moveable workstations, stand-alone benches, biological safety cabinets, and epoxy resin work surfaces and sinks.

