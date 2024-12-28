Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) Director Steven L. Berman Sells 2,633 Shares of Stock

Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Free Report) Director Steven L. Berman sold 2,633 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.52, for a total transaction of $348,925.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 833,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,496,766.24. This represents a 0.31 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Dorman Products Stock Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ:DORM opened at $132.19 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.11 and a beta of 0.87. Dorman Products, Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.20 and a 12-month high of $146.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The auto parts company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.43. Dorman Products had a return on equity of 16.95% and a net margin of 9.43%. The business had revenue of $503.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $509.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Dorman Products, Inc. will post 6.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dorman Products

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DORM. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Dorman Products in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 5,460.0% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 278 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Dorman Products during the third quarter worth $31,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in Dorman Products in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Dorman Products by 781.4% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 379 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. 84.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 price objective (up from $126.00) on shares of Dorman Products in a report on Monday, November 4th. CJS Securities assumed coverage on shares of Dorman Products in a research note on Friday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $134.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dorman Products currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.67.

About Dorman Products

Dorman Products, Inc supplies replacement and upgrade parts for passenger cars, light trucks, medium- and heavy-duty trucks, utility terrain vehicles, and all-terrain vehicles in the motor vehicle aftermarket industry in the United States and internationally. It offers engine products, including intake and exhaust manifolds, fans, thermostat housings, and throttle bodies; undercar products comprising fluid lines, fluid reservoirs, connectors, 4-wheel drive components and axles, drain plugs, other engine, and transmission and axle components; steering and suspension products consist of control arms, ball joints, tie-rod ends, brake hardware and hydraulics, wheel and axle hardware, suspension arms, knuckles, links, bushings, and leaf springs, as well as other suspension, steering, and brake components; body products, such as door handles and hinges, window lift motors, window regulators, switches and handles, wiper components, lighting, electrical, and other interior and exterior vehicle body components, including windshields for UTVs; electronics products comprise new and remanufactured modules, clusters and sensors; and hardware products, such as threaded bolts and auto body fasteners, automotive and home electrical wiring components, and other hardware assortments and merchandise.

