Draganfly Inc. (NASDAQ:DPRO) Short Interest Update

Draganfly Inc. (NASDAQ:DPRO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 161,200 shares, a decrease of 34.0% from the November 30th total of 244,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 308,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 3.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Draganfly Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of Draganfly stock opened at $4.74 on Friday. Draganfly has a one year low of $1.55 and a one year high of $12.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.65. The company has a market cap of $9.35 million, a P/E ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 2.58.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Maxim Group started coverage on Draganfly in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Draganfly from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Draganfly

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DPRO. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in Draganfly during the second quarter worth $1,515,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC acquired a new stake in Draganfly in the third quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Draganfly during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.39% of the company’s stock.

Draganfly Company Profile

Draganfly Inc develops, manufactures, and sells cutting-edge unmanned and remote data collection and analysis platforms and systems in the United States and Canada. The company offers quad-?copters, ???fixed wing ?aircrafts, ground based robots, handheld controllers, and flight training, as well as software ?used for tracking, live ???streaming, ?and data collection.

