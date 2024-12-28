Eagle Point Income Company Inc. (NYSE:EIC) Short Interest Down 34.2% in December

Eagle Point Income Company Inc. (NYSE:EIC – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,700 shares, a decline of 34.2% from the November 30th total of 57,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 202,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Separately, B. Riley started coverage on shares of Eagle Point Income in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.50 price objective for the company.
Shares of NYSE:EIC opened at $15.41 on Friday. Eagle Point Income has a 52-week low of $14.48 and a 52-week high of $16.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.77.
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 13th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 13th.
Eagle Point Income Company is a non-diversified,closed-end management investment company. The Company's primary investment objective is to generate high current income, with a secondary objective to generate capital appreciation, by investing primarily in junior debt tranches of CLOs. In addition, the Company may invest up to 20% of its total assets (at the time of investment) in CLO equity securities and related securities and instruments.
