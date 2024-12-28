Eagle Point Income Company Inc. (NYSE:EIC) Short Interest Down 34.2% in December

Eagle Point Income Company Inc. (NYSE:EIC – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,700 shares, a decline of 34.2% from the November 30th total of 57,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 202,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, B. Riley started coverage on shares of Eagle Point Income in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.50 price objective for the company.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eagle Point Income

Eagle Point Income Price Performance

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Webster Bank N. A. purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Point Income in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Eagle Point Income in the second quarter worth about $160,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Eagle Point Income in the third quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, Graypoint LLC increased its stake in shares of Eagle Point Income by 3.9% during the second quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 158,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,512,000 after purchasing an additional 6,035 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:EIC opened at $15.41 on Friday. Eagle Point Income has a 52-week low of $14.48 and a 52-week high of $16.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.77.

Eagle Point Income Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 13th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 13th.

About Eagle Point Income

About Eagle Point Income Company is a non-diversified,closed-end management investment company. The Company’s primary investment objective is to generate high current income, with a secondary objective to generate capital appreciation, by investing primarily in junior debt tranches of CLOs. In addition, the Company may invest up to 20% of its total assets (at the time of investment) in CLO equity securities and related securities and instruments.

