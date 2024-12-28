Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:ETJ) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:ETJ – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,700 shares, a growth of 987.1% from the November 30th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 137,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund Stock Performance
NYSE ETJ opened at $9.35 on Friday. Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund has a 52-week low of $7.56 and a 52-week high of $9.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.07.
Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd will be issued a $0.0651 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.36%.
Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It primarily invests in common stocks and purchases out-of-the-money, short-dated S&P 500 index put options and sells out-of-the-money S&P 500 Index call options of the same term as the put options with roll dates that are staggered across the options portfolio.
