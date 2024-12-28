Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:ETJ) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:ETJ – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,700 shares, a growth of 987.1% from the November 30th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 137,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund Stock Performance

NYSE ETJ opened at $9.35 on Friday. Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund has a 52-week low of $7.56 and a 52-week high of $9.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.07.

Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd will be issued a $0.0651 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.36%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund

About Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund by 7.4% during the second quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 30,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 1,285 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its stake in Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 85,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,000 after buying an additional 2,763 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 70,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after acquiring an additional 3,610 shares during the period. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund by 6.2% during the third quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 94,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $868,000 after acquiring an additional 5,476 shares in the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It primarily invests in common stocks and purchases out-of-the-money, short-dated S&P 500 index put options and sells out-of-the-money S&P 500 Index call options of the same term as the put options with roll dates that are staggered across the options portfolio.

