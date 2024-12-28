ECC Capital Co. (OTCMKTS:ECRO) Short Interest Update

ECC Capital Co. (OTCMKTS:ECRO – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, an increase of 900.0% from the November 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 118,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
ECC Capital Stock Performance
ECRO opened at $0.05 on Friday. ECC Capital has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.04.
About ECC Capital
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than ECC Capital
- Insider Trades May Not Tell You What You Think
- S&P 500 ETFs: Expense Ratios That Can Boost Your Long-Term Gains
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- How AI Implementation Could Help MongoDB Roar Back in 2025
- CD Calculator: Certificate of Deposit Calculator
- Hedge Funds Boost Oil Positions: Is a Major Rally on the Horizon?
Receive News & Ratings for ECC Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ECC Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.