Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTX) Insider Marc Semigran Sells 29,709 Shares of Stock

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTX – Get Free Report) insider Marc Semigran sold 29,709 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.69, for a total value of $882,060.21. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,398.04. This trade represents a 81.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Edgewise Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ:EWTX opened at $28.74 on Friday. Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.00 and a 1 year high of $38.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.98. The company has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.16 and a beta of 0.12.

Get Edgewise Therapeutics alerts:

Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.01. As a group, analysts anticipate that Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Edgewise Therapeutics

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Edgewise Therapeutics by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics by 156.9% in the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 1,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics by 69.9% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its stake in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 84,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,250,000 after purchasing an additional 4,426 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Edgewise Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $161,000.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EWTX. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Wedbush boosted their target price on Edgewise Therapeutics from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Edgewise Therapeutics from $33.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Edgewise Therapeutics from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on Edgewise Therapeutics from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Edgewise Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.17.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Edgewise Therapeutics

About Edgewise Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapies for the treatment of muscle disorders. Its lead product candidate, EDG-5506, an orally administered small molecule that is in Phase II clinical trials, designed to address the root cause of dystrophinopathies including Duchenne muscular dystrophy and Becker muscular dystrophy.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Edgewise Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edgewise Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.