Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTX) Insider Marc Semigran Sells 29,709 Shares of Stock

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTX – Get Free Report) insider Marc Semigran sold 29,709 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.69, for a total value of $882,060.21. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,398.04. This trade represents a 81.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
NASDAQ:EWTX opened at $28.74 on Friday. Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.00 and a 1 year high of $38.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.98. The company has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.16 and a beta of 0.12.
Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.01. As a group, analysts anticipate that Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of research firms recently weighed in on EWTX. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Wedbush boosted their target price on Edgewise Therapeutics from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Edgewise Therapeutics from $33.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Edgewise Therapeutics from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on Edgewise Therapeutics from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Edgewise Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.17.
Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapies for the treatment of muscle disorders. Its lead product candidate, EDG-5506, an orally administered small molecule that is in Phase II clinical trials, designed to address the root cause of dystrophinopathies including Duchenne muscular dystrophy and Becker muscular dystrophy.
