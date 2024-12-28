Emily Ho Sells 1,508 Shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Stock

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) CAO Emily Ho sold 1,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.17, for a total transaction of $246,060.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 44,760 shares in the company, valued at $7,303,489.20. This trade represents a 3.26 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Emily Ho also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, November 25th, Emily Ho sold 2,021 shares of Snowflake stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.68, for a total transaction of $351,007.28.
Snowflake Stock Down 3.0 %
Shares of Snowflake stock opened at $158.65 on Friday. Snowflake Inc. has a 1 year low of $107.13 and a 1 year high of $237.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market cap of $52.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.80 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $147.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.70.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Snowflake
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SNOW. Groupama Asset Managment purchased a new stake in Snowflake during the third quarter worth $25,000. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in Snowflake during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Snowflake in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Snowflake by 81.3% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. 65.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Snowflake
Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.
