Emily Ho Sells 1,508 Shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Stock

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) CAO Emily Ho sold 1,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.17, for a total transaction of $246,060.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 44,760 shares in the company, valued at $7,303,489.20. This trade represents a 3.26 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

On Monday, November 25th, Emily Ho sold 2,021 shares of Snowflake stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.68, for a total transaction of $351,007.28.

Shares of Snowflake stock opened at $158.65 on Friday. Snowflake Inc. has a 1 year low of $107.13 and a 1 year high of $237.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market cap of $52.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.80 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $147.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.70.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SNOW shares. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Snowflake from $170.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Snowflake from $200.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Snowflake from $175.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $185.03.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SNOW. Groupama Asset Managment purchased a new stake in Snowflake during the third quarter worth $25,000. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in Snowflake during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Snowflake in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Snowflake by 81.3% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. 65.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

