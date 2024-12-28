Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) EVP Thomas P. Durels Sells 10,000 Shares

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT – Get Free Report) EVP Thomas P. Durels sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.10, for a total transaction of $101,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 86,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $876,750.70. The trade was a 10.33 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Empire State Realty Trust Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of ESRT stock opened at $10.19 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.74 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 3.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.49. Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $8.78 and a one year high of $11.62.

Get Empire State Realty Trust alerts:

Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.16). Empire State Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.73% and a net margin of 6.22%. The business had revenue of $199.60 million for the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Empire State Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be issued a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 16th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Empire State Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 51.85%.

ESRT has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Empire State Realty Trust from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. StockNews.com cut shares of Empire State Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Empire State Realty Trust from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Empire State Realty Trust

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Empire State Realty Trust

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Empire State Realty Trust by 6.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,615,985 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,905,000 after acquiring an additional 98,850 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 98,013 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 3,141 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $257,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Empire State Realty Trust by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,406,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,756,000 after purchasing an additional 38,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestcor Inc boosted its position in Empire State Realty Trust by 308.6% in the third quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 125,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after buying an additional 94,582 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.10% of the company’s stock.

About Empire State Realty Trust

(Get Free Report)

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: ESRT) is a NYC-focused REIT that owns and operates a portfolio of modernized, amenitized, and well-located office, retail, and multifamily assets. The company is the recognized leader in energy efficiency and indoor environmental quality. ESRT’s flagship Empire State Building – the “World’s Most Famous Building” – includes its Observatory, Tripadvisor’s 2023 Travelers’ Choice Awards: Best of the Best the #1 attraction in the US for two consecutive years.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Empire State Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Empire State Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.