Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) Shares Up 3% – Time to Buy?

Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK – Get Free Report) (TSE:EDR) traded up 3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $3.80 and last traded at $3.79. 464,601 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 5,561,851 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.68.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on EXK. Alliance Global Partners increased their target price on shares of Endeavour Silver from $5.25 to $6.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Endeavour Silver to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. TD Securities started coverage on Endeavour Silver in a research note on Friday, November 29th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.25 price target on shares of Endeavour Silver in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Ventum Cap Mkts raised Endeavour Silver to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Endeavour Silver presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.63.

Get Endeavour Silver alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Endeavour Silver

Endeavour Silver Trading Down 1.3 %

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $967.96 million, a PE ratio of -28.38 and a beta of 1.62.

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK – Get Free Report) (TSE:EDR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The mining company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. Endeavour Silver had a negative net margin of 13.04% and a positive return on equity of 0.97%. The company had revenue of $53.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. Endeavour Silver’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Endeavour Silver Corp. will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Endeavour Silver in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Oxbow Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Endeavour Silver in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Endeavour Silver by 139.6% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 14,400 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 8,389 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Endeavour Silver during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Rathbones Group PLC increased its holdings in Endeavour Silver by 58.8% in the second quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 22,950 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 8,500 shares in the last quarter. 20.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Endeavour Silver Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Endeavour Silver Corp., a silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties in Chile and the United States. It explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company was formerly known as Endeavour Gold Corp.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Endeavour Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavour Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.