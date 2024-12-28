Ero Copper Corp. (TSE:ERO) Director Chantal Gosselin Buys 10,000 Shares

Ero Copper Corp. (TSE:ERO – Get Free Report) Director Chantal Gosselin acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$19.44 per share, with a total value of C$194,400.00.
Chantal Gosselin also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, November 28th, Chantal Gosselin sold 10,000 shares of Ero Copper stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$21.17, for a total transaction of C$211,700.00.
Ero Copper Trading Down 0.9 %
Shares of TSE:ERO opened at C$19.25 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$22.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$26.14. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -74.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.63, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 0.68. Ero Copper Corp. has a 52-week low of C$18.38 and a 52-week high of C$32.89.
Analyst Ratings Changes
About Ero Copper
Ero Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. The company is involved in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the Caraíba operations located in the Curaçá Valley, northeastern Bahia state, Brazil, as well as gold and silver by-products.
