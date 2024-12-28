Ero Copper Corp. (TSE:ERO) Director Chantal Gosselin Buys 10,000 Shares

Ero Copper Corp. (TSE:ERO – Get Free Report) Director Chantal Gosselin acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$19.44 per share, with a total value of C$194,400.00.

Chantal Gosselin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 28th, Chantal Gosselin sold 10,000 shares of Ero Copper stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$21.17, for a total transaction of C$211,700.00.

Shares of TSE:ERO opened at C$19.25 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$22.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$26.14. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -74.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.63, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 0.68. Ero Copper Corp. has a 52-week low of C$18.38 and a 52-week high of C$32.89.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James raised Ero Copper from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from C$34.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Ero Copper to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Ero Copper from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Ero Copper from C$34.00 to C$30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of Ero Copper from C$33.00 to C$31.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$33.33.

Ero Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. The company is involved in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the Caraíba operations located in the Curaçá Valley, northeastern Bahia state, Brazil, as well as gold and silver by-products.

