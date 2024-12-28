Eskay Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:ESKYF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Eskay Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:ESKYF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 98.8% from the November 30th total of 40,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 94,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Eskay Mining Price Performance
OTCMKTS:ESKYF opened at C$0.12 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.16. Eskay Mining has a 1-year low of C$0.10 and a 1-year high of C$0.31.
About Eskay Mining
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Eskay Mining
- 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy
- S&P 500 ETFs: Expense Ratios That Can Boost Your Long-Term Gains
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- How AI Implementation Could Help MongoDB Roar Back in 2025
- Where Do I Find 52-Week Highs and Lows?
- Hedge Funds Boost Oil Positions: Is a Major Rally on the Horizon?
Receive News & Ratings for Eskay Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eskay Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.