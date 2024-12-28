Eskay Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:ESKYF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Eskay Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:ESKYF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 98.8% from the November 30th total of 40,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 94,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Eskay Mining Price Performance

OTCMKTS:ESKYF opened at C$0.12 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.16. Eskay Mining has a 1-year low of C$0.10 and a 1-year high of C$0.31.

About Eskay Mining

Eskay Mining Corp., a natural resource company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in British Columbia, Canada. The company explores for gold-silver volcanogenic massive sulphide, and gabbro-hosted magmatic nickel-copper-platinum group elements. It holds 100% interests in the ESKAY-Corey property located in northwestern British Columbia.

