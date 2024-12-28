Financial Comparison: Epsilon Energy (NASDAQ:EPSN) vs. Antero Resources (NYSE:AR)

Epsilon Energy (NASDAQ:EPSN – Get Free Report) and Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

60.3% of Epsilon Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 83.0% of Antero Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.5% of Epsilon Energy shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 6.7% of Antero Resources shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Get Epsilon Energy alerts:

Risk and Volatility

Epsilon Energy has a beta of 0.39, meaning that its share price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Antero Resources has a beta of 3.42, meaning that its share price is 242% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Epsilon Energy 0 0 1 1 3.50 Antero Resources 0 8 9 2 2.68

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Epsilon Energy and Antero Resources, as provided by MarketBeat.

Epsilon Energy presently has a consensus target price of $7.00, suggesting a potential upside of 19.25%. Antero Resources has a consensus target price of $34.78, suggesting a potential upside of 4.44%. Given Epsilon Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Epsilon Energy is more favorable than Antero Resources.

Profitability

This table compares Epsilon Energy and Antero Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Epsilon Energy 16.97% 5.31% 4.30% Antero Resources 1.03% -0.59% -0.32%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Epsilon Energy and Antero Resources”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Epsilon Energy $31.15 million 4.12 $6.95 million $0.25 23.48 Antero Resources $4.08 billion 2.54 $242.92 million $0.14 237.86

Antero Resources has higher revenue and earnings than Epsilon Energy. Epsilon Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Antero Resources, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Antero Resources beats Epsilon Energy on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Epsilon Energy

(Get Free Report)

Epsilon Energy Ltd., a North American onshore independent natural gas and oil company, engages in the acquisition, development, gathering, and production of natural oil and gas reserves in the United States. The company operates through Upstream and Gathering System segments. It has natural gas production in the Marcellus Shale in Pennsylvania; and oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas production in the Permian Basin in Texas and New Mexico, and Anadarko Basin in Oklahoma. Epsilon Energy Ltd. was incorporated in 2005 and is based in Calgary, Canada.

About Antero Resources

(Get Free Report)

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the development, production, exploration, and acquisition of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil properties in the United States. It operates in three segments: Exploration and Development; Marketing; and Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream. As of December 31, 2023, the company had approximately 515,000 net acres in the Appalachian Basin; and approximately 172,000 net acres in the Upper Devonian Shale. Its gathering and compression systems also comprise 631 miles of gas gathering pipelines in the Appalachian Basin. The company was formerly known as Antero Resources Appalachian Corporation and changed its name to Antero Resources Corporation in June 2013. Antero Resources Corporation was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

Receive News & Ratings for Epsilon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Epsilon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.