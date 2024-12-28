First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) to Issue Dividend of $0.23 on December 31st

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, December 26th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.233 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 27th. This is a boost from First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF’s previous dividend of $0.23.
First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Stock Performance
Shares of FTSM stock opened at $59.73 on Friday. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $59.54 and a fifty-two week high of $60.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $59.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.88.
About First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF
- What is a Special Dividend?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 12/23 – 12/27
- What is the Hang Seng index?
- Rare Earth Revolution: Powering the Future of Technology
- REIT Stocks – Best REIT Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Today
- S&P 500 ETFs: Expense Ratios That Can Boost Your Long-Term Gains
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.