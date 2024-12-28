First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) to Issue Dividend of $0.23 on December 31st

Posted by on Dec 28th, 2024

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSMGet Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, December 26th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.233 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 27th. This is a boost from First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF’s previous dividend of $0.23.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FTSM stock opened at $59.73 on Friday. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $59.54 and a fifty-two week high of $60.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $59.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.88.

About First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF

(Get Free Report)

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Recommended Stories

Dividend History for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.