First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) to Issue Dividend of $0.23 on December 31st

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, December 26th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.233 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 27th. This is a boost from First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF’s previous dividend of $0.23.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FTSM stock opened at $59.73 on Friday. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $59.54 and a fifty-two week high of $60.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $59.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.88.

Get First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF alerts:

About First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.