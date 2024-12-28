First Trust International IPO ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

First Trust International IPO ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 98.9% from the November 30th total of 9,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

First Trust International IPO ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of FPXI opened at $47.82 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $49.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.04. First Trust International IPO ETF has a twelve month low of $40.77 and a twelve month high of $50.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.29 million, a PE ratio of 27.85 and a beta of 0.81.

Get First Trust International IPO ETF alerts:

First Trust International IPO ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a $0.0945 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About First Trust International IPO ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust International IPO ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $230,000. Advisor OS LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust International IPO ETF by 21.5% in the second quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 5,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust International IPO ETF by 4.0% during the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in First Trust International IPO ETF by 4.6% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 7,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in First Trust International IPO ETF in the second quarter valued at about $403,000.

(Get Free Report)

The First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (FPXI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the IPOX International index, a market-cap-weighted index of the 50 largest developed markets ex-US IPOs over the first 1,000 trading days for each stock. FPXI was launched on Nov 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust International IPO ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust International IPO ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.