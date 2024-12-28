First Trust International IPO ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

First Trust International IPO ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 98.9% from the November 30th total of 9,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
First Trust International IPO ETF Trading Down 0.2 %
Shares of FPXI opened at $47.82 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $49.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.04. First Trust International IPO ETF has a twelve month low of $40.77 and a twelve month high of $50.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.29 million, a PE ratio of 27.85 and a beta of 0.81.
First Trust International IPO ETF Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a $0.0945 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About First Trust International IPO ETF
The First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (FPXI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the IPOX International index, a market-cap-weighted index of the 50 largest developed markets ex-US IPOs over the first 1,000 trading days for each stock. FPXI was launched on Nov 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than First Trust International IPO ETF
- Learn Technical Analysis Skills to Master the Stock Market
- S&P 500 ETFs: Expense Ratios That Can Boost Your Long-Term Gains
- Roth IRA Calculator: Calculate Your Potential Returns
- How AI Implementation Could Help MongoDB Roar Back in 2025
- Short Selling: How to Short a Stock
- Hedge Funds Boost Oil Positions: Is a Major Rally on the Horizon?
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust International IPO ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust International IPO ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.