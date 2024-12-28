Flexshares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund (ASET) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 27th

Flexshares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund (NASDAQ:ASETGet Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, December 26th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th will be given a dividend of 0.4996 per share on Friday, January 3rd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 27th. This is a boost from Flexshares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund’s previous dividend of $0.31.

Flexshares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund stock opened at $29.79 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.45. Flexshares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund has a 52 week low of $29.09 and a 52 week high of $32.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.45 million, a P/E ratio of 13.55 and a beta of 0.84.

The FlexShares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund (ASET) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is a fund-of-funds that gives investors diversified global exposure to real assets. ASET was launched on Nov 23, 2015 and is managed by FlexShares.

