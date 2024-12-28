FlexShares Ultra-Short Income Fund (NYSEARCA:RAVI) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Still a Buy?

FlexShares Ultra-Short Income Fund (NYSEARCA:RAVI – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 252,112 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 278% from the previous session’s volume of 66,780 shares.The stock last traded at $75.10 and had previously closed at $75.05.

FlexShares Ultra-Short Income Fund Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $75.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.38.

Institutional Trading of FlexShares Ultra-Short Income Fund

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in shares of FlexShares Ultra-Short Income Fund by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 14,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,107,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Auour Investments LLC lifted its position in FlexShares Ultra-Short Income Fund by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Auour Investments LLC now owns 14,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,131,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in FlexShares Ultra-Short Income Fund during the third quarter valued at about $158,000. Cim LLC grew its position in shares of FlexShares Ultra-Short Income Fund by 3.3% in the second quarter. Cim LLC now owns 69,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,202,000 after purchasing an additional 2,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silver Oak Securities Incorporated increased its stake in shares of FlexShares Ultra-Short Income Fund by 44.2% in the third quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 14,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 4,459 shares during the period.

FlexShares Ultra-Short Income Fund Company Profile

The FlexShares Ready Access Variable Income Fund (RAVI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in an ultra-short-term portfolio of investment grade public and private debt issued domestically and abroad.

