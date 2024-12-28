Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) Trading 3.3% Higher – Should You Buy?

Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Get Free Report) shares were up 3.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $22.61 and last traded at $22.51. Approximately 220,118 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 3,353,975 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.79.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on FL. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Foot Locker from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Gordon Haskett assumed coverage on shares of Foot Locker in a report on Monday, October 7th. They issued an “accumulate” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.18.

Foot Locker Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.07, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.54.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. Foot Locker had a negative net margin of 5.24% and a positive return on equity of 2.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Foot Locker

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FL. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Foot Locker by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,908,253 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $49,319,000 after buying an additional 25,394 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Foot Locker during the third quarter worth $829,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Foot Locker during the second quarter worth $1,024,000. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Foot Locker in the third quarter worth $793,000. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. increased its holdings in Foot Locker by 477.2% in the third quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 117,602 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $3,039,000 after purchasing an additional 97,226 shares during the period.

About Foot Locker

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a footwear and apparel retailer in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Asia, and the Middle East. Its brand portfolio includes Foot Locker, a brand comprising sneakers and apparel; Kids Foot Locker, which offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories for children; and Champs Sports that operates as a mall-based specialty athletic footwear and apparel retailer.

Featured Stories

