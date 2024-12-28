Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIOP) Short Interest Up 1,056.5% in December

Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIOP – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,600 shares, a growth of 1,056.5% from the November 30th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.
Fortress Biotech Trading Up 7.7 %
FBIOP stock opened at $6.85 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.69. Fortress Biotech has a 1 year low of $4.86 and a 1 year high of $18.00.
Fortress Biotech Company Profile
