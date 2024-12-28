Franklin Resources Inc. Increases Stock Position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,981 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $1,655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 16,102 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,843,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 11,776 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,079,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates during the 3rd quarter valued at $279,000. Finally, Goodman Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Goodman Advisory Group LLC now owns 14,778 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,609,000 after buying an additional 902 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Jack Henry & Associates stock opened at $176.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $177.56 and a 200 day moving average of $172.93. The firm has a market cap of $12.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.40, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.61. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 1 year low of $157.00 and a 1 year high of $189.63.

Jack Henry & Associates ( NASDAQ:JKHY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The technology company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $600.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $599.56 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 21.81%. Jack Henry & Associates’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.29%.

In other Jack Henry & Associates news, insider David B. Foss sold 18,770 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.32, for a total transaction of $3,215,676.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 138,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,756,087.80. This trade represents a 11.92 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

JKHY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $186.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $206.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $181.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. William Blair cut shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $189.00.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology solutions and payment processing services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other.

