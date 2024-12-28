Franklin Resources Inc. Makes New $1.65 Million Investment in Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR)

Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 218,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,651,000. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 0.14% of Coursera at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Coursera by 67.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 2,651 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coursera by 82.3% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 3,217 shares during the period. nVerses Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coursera by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 8,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. LGT Group Foundation purchased a new position in shares of Coursera in the 2nd quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of Coursera by 936.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 10,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 9,357 shares during the period. 89.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:COUR opened at $8.39 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.45 and a beta of 1.49. Coursera, Inc. has a one year low of $6.29 and a one year high of $20.73. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.70.

In other Coursera news, SVP Alan B. Cardenas sold 6,102 shares of Coursera stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.83, for a total transaction of $41,676.66. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 194,082 shares in the company, valued at $1,325,580.06. The trade was a 3.05 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 16.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

COUR has been the topic of a number of research reports. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Coursera from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Coursera in a report on Thursday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Coursera from $18.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Coursera from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Scotiabank initiated coverage on Coursera in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.52.

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform in the United States, Europe, Africa, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Enterprise, and Degrees. The company offers guided projects, courses, and specializations, as well as online degrees; and certificates for entry-level professional, non-entry level professional, university, and MasterTrack.

