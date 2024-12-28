Franklin Resources Inc. Purchases 2,151 Shares of Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF)

Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,151 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Central Pacific Financial were worth $1,634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 84.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 58,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,726,000 after purchasing an additional 26,755 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 640,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,901,000 after purchasing an additional 24,686 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Central Pacific Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $422,000. Zacks Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Central Pacific Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $573,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 62.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 40,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 15,599 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.42% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Central Pacific Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th.

Central Pacific Financial stock opened at $28.78 on Friday. Central Pacific Financial Corp. has a 1-year low of $18.00 and a 1-year high of $33.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $778.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.92.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. Central Pacific Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 49.52%.

Central Pacific Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Central Pacific Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It offers various deposit products and services, including checking, savings and time deposits, cash management and digital banking, trust, and retail brokerage services, as well as money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

