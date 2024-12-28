Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 2,834 Shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

Franklin Resources Inc. reduced its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Free Report) by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,834 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $1,394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 1,463.8% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 611,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,251,000 after purchasing an additional 572,008 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 571.1% in the 2nd quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 642,446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,868,000 after purchasing an additional 546,711 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 667.2% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 572,809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,856,000 after buying an additional 498,146 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 456.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 604,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,544,000 after buying an additional 496,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 304.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 415,603 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,963,000 after buying an additional 312,726 shares in the last quarter. 93.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Federal Realty Investment Trust alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on FRT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $122.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, December 20th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Compass Point boosted their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $119.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.62.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Stock Down 1.2 %

FRT opened at $111.43 on Friday. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $95.97 and a 52 week high of $118.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $113.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The company has a market cap of $9.24 billion, a PE ratio of 32.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.24.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s payout ratio is currently 127.91%.

About Federal Realty Investment Trust

(Free Report)

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.