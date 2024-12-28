Gaming Realms (LON:GMR) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Gaming Realms plc (LON:GMR – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 36.38 ($0.46) and traded as low as GBX 35 ($0.44). Gaming Realms shares last traded at GBX 35.40 ($0.45), with a volume of 44,059 shares traded.
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 50 ($0.63) target price on shares of Gaming Realms in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th.
Gaming Realms creates and licenses innovative games for mobile, with operations in the UK, U.S. and Canada. Through its unique IP and brands, Gaming Realms is bringing together media, entertainment and gaming assets in new game formats. The Gaming Realms management team includes accomplished entrepreneurs and experienced executives from a wide range of leading gaming and media companies.
