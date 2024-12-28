Gaming Realms (LON:GMR) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Gaming Realms plc (LON:GMR – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 36.38 ($0.46) and traded as low as GBX 35 ($0.44). Gaming Realms shares last traded at GBX 35.40 ($0.45), with a volume of 44,059 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 50 ($0.63) target price on shares of Gaming Realms in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th.

Get Gaming Realms alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Gaming Realms

Gaming Realms Stock Performance

About Gaming Realms

The company has a current ratio of 4.47, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of £104.37 million, a P/E ratio of 1,770.00 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 36.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 37.58.

(Get Free Report)

Gaming Realms creates and licenses innovative games for mobile, with operations in the UK, U.S. and Canada. Through its unique IP and brands, Gaming Realms is bringing together media, entertainment and gaming assets in new game formats. The Gaming Realms management team includes accomplished entrepreneurs and experienced executives from a wide range of leading gaming and media companies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gaming Realms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaming Realms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.