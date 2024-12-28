Gatos Silver (NYSE:GATO) Trading 3.5% Higher – What’s Next?

Gatos Silver, Inc. (NYSE:GATO – Get Free Report) traded up 3.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $14.63 and last traded at $14.63. 18,458 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 584,837 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.14.

A number of analysts have commented on GATO shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Gatos Silver in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Gatos Silver from $15.00 to $17.50 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Gatos Silver from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Gatos Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.90.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $978.83 million, a PE ratio of 28.76 and a beta of 1.93.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GATO. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Gatos Silver by 23,313.3% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 6,994 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Gatos Silver in the second quarter valued at about $112,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in Gatos Silver in the second quarter valued at about $121,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Gatos Silver by 1,332.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 9,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gatos Silver during the 2nd quarter valued at about $185,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.81% of the company’s stock.

Gatos Silver, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It primarily explores for silver deposits. The company also explores for zinc, lead, copper, and gold ores. Its flagship asset is the Los Gatos District, including the Cerro Los Gatos mine in Chihuahua, Mexico.

