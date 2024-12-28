Gear Energy Ltd. (TSE:GXE) Senior Officer Stephen Power Purchases 157,500 Shares

Gear Energy Ltd. (TSE:GXE – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Stephen Power acquired 157,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.49 per share, for a total transaction of C$76,387.50.

Gear Energy Stock Performance

Shares of GXE stock opened at C$0.49 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$127.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 3.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.52 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.61. Gear Energy Ltd. has a 52 week low of C$0.45 and a 52 week high of C$0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.26.

Get Gear Energy alerts:

Gear Energy (TSE:GXE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C($0.01). Gear Energy had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 5.36%. The company had revenue of C$38.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$38.70 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Gear Energy Ltd. will post 0.1399549 earnings per share for the current year.

Gear Energy Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.005 per share. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.37%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 16th. Gear Energy’s payout ratio is 120.00%.

Separately, Atb Cap Markets downgraded Gear Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on GXE

About Gear Energy

(Get Free Report)

Gear Energy Ltd., an exploration and production company, engages in the acquiring, developing, and holding of interests in petroleum and natural gas properties and assets in Canada. The company's oil properties are located in Central Alberta, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southeast Saskatchewan.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Gear Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gear Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.