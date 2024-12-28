George Kurtz Sells 18,071 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Stock

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) CEO George Kurtz sold 18,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.70, for a total transaction of $6,500,138.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,159,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $776,928,619.50. This represents a 0.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

CrowdStrike Price Performance

NASDAQ CRWD opened at $354.99 on Friday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $200.81 and a 12 month high of $398.33. The stock has a market cap of $87.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 696.07, a PEG ratio of 19.48 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $342.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $316.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CRWD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $345.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Westpark Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Wedbush set a $330.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $285.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $364.25.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CrowdStrike

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in CrowdStrike during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $446,000. Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,975,000. Tri Ri Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,456,000. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the third quarter valued at approximately $497,000. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC raised its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 7.5% during the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 24,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,959,000 after buying an additional 1,740 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

