Getty Images (NYSE:GETY) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Still a Buy?

Shares of Getty Images Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GETY – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 280,486 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 42% from the previous session’s volume of 487,125 shares.The stock last traded at $2.19 and had previously closed at $2.24.

Several research firms have weighed in on GETY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Getty Images in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Macquarie lifted their target price on shares of Getty Images from $3.50 to $3.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.61.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.41. The firm has a market cap of $900.25 million, a PE ratio of 18.25 and a beta of 1.86.

In other Getty Images news, Director Chinh Chu sold 8,243 shares of Getty Images stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.01, for a total value of $33,054.43. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,795,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,278,603.63. The trade was a 0.08 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Neuberger Berman Group Llc sold 4,100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.46, for a total value of $10,086,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 74,175,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $182,471,144.52. This trade represents a 5.24 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,266,876 shares of company stock valued at $10,629,182. Corporate insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GETY. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Getty Images by 46.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,474,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,617,000 after purchasing an additional 466,521 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Getty Images in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $910,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Getty Images in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $392,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Getty Images by 5.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,663,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,340,000 after buying an additional 88,533 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of Getty Images during the third quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.75% of the company’s stock.

Getty Images Holdings, Inc offers creative and editorial visual content solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific. Its products include Getty Images that offers creative and editorial content including stills, music and video which focuses on corporate, agency, and media customers; iStock.com, an e-commerce offering where customers have access to creative stills and video; Unsplash.com, a platform offering free stock photo downloads and paid subscriptions targeted to the high-growth prosumer and semi-professional creator segments; and Unsplash+ that provides access to unique model released content with expanded legal protections.

