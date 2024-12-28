Glenn Culpepper Purchases 2,000 Shares of Quest Resource Holding Co. (NASDAQ:QRHC) Stock

Quest Resource Holding Co. (NASDAQ:QRHC – Get Free Report) Director Glenn Culpepper purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.85 per share, for a total transaction of $11,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at $35,100. This represents a 50.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Quest Resource Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:QRHC opened at $6.06 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.03. The company has a market cap of $124.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.38, a PEG ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. Quest Resource Holding Co. has a one year low of $5.80 and a one year high of $10.85.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

QRHC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Northland Capmk raised shares of Quest Resource to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Quest Resource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Northland Securities assumed coverage on Quest Resource in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.50 target price for the company.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Quest Resource

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quest Resource in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in Quest Resource by 62.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 10,063 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 3,850 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Quest Resource by 129.1% during the third quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,285 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 5,795 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Quest Resource in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $116,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in shares of Quest Resource in the 2nd quarter worth $145,000. Institutional investors own 48.16% of the company’s stock.

Quest Resource Company Profile

Quest Resource Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for the reuse, recycling, and disposal of various waste streams and recyclables in the United States. The company provides disposal and recycling services for motor oil and automotive lubricants, oil filters, scrap tires, oily water, goods destruction, food waste, meat renderings, cooking oil and grease trap waste, plastics, cardboard, metal, glass, mixed paper, construction debris, as well as a large variety of regulated and non-regulated solid, liquid, and gas wastes.

