Glenn Darrel Sanford Sells 36,630 Shares of eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) Stock

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI – Get Free Report) CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 36,630 shares of eXp World stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.97, for a total value of $438,461.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 40,172,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $480,864,226.50. This trade represents a 0.09 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Glenn Darrel Sanford also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, December 17th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 50,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.60, for a total transaction of $630,000.00.
- On Tuesday, December 10th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 50,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total transaction of $650,000.00.
- On Tuesday, December 3rd, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 49,881 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.87, for a total transaction of $691,849.47.
- On Monday, November 25th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 50,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.41, for a total transaction of $720,500.00.
- On Monday, November 18th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 50,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.72, for a total value of $636,000.00.
- On Tuesday, November 12th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 50,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.48, for a total value of $724,000.00.
- On Tuesday, November 5th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 50,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.11, for a total transaction of $705,500.00.
- On Tuesday, October 29th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 40,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.88, for a total value of $515,200.00.
- On Tuesday, October 22nd, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 40,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.82, for a total value of $512,800.00.
- On Tuesday, October 15th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 40,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.28, for a total transaction of $531,200.00.
eXp World Stock Performance
NASDAQ EXPI opened at $11.80 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.81. eXp World Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $8.91 and a one year high of $16.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.64 and a beta of 2.26.
Institutional Trading of eXp World
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of eXp World in the 3rd quarter worth $519,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in eXp World by 91.9% in the third quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 116,517 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,642,000 after purchasing an additional 55,814 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in eXp World by 29.7% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 240,099 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,709,000 after purchasing an additional 55,031 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of eXp World by 4.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,982,216 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,019,000 after buying an additional 117,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of eXp World by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,803,116 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,348,000 after buying an additional 101,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.17% of the company’s stock.
About eXp World
eXp World Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers. The company operates through North American Realty, International Realty, Virbela, and Other Affiliated Services segments. It provides Virbela, a cloud-based technologies that provides data, lead generation, and marketing tools for real estate agents and employees.
