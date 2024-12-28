Glenn Poswell Buys 9,716,894 Shares of Touch Ventures Limited (ASX:TVL) Stock

Touch Ventures Limited (ASX:TVL – Get Free Report) insider Glenn Poswell acquired 9,716,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.06 ($0.04) per share, with a total value of A$602,447.43 ($374,190.95).

The company has a current ratio of 247.98, a quick ratio of 47.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Touch Ventures Limited is a private equity and capital venture firm specializing in post revenue and later stage companies and smaller investments in early-stage opportunities. The firm seeks to invest in retail innovation, consumer, finance, and data. It typically invests between $3 million and $10 million.

