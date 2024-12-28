Global Star Acquisition Faces Potential Delisting from Nasdaq Due to Market Value Deficiency

Global Star Acquisition Inc. (NASDAQ: GLST), a Delaware-based company, has recently encountered a challenging situation regarding its listing status on The Nasdaq Stock Market. On December 18, 2024, the company received a letter from Nasdaq’s listing qualifications department staff, indicating that it no longer meets the requirements of Nasdaq Listing Rule 5450(b)(2)(C), which mandates listed securities to maintain a minimum Market Value of Publicly Held Shares (MVPHS) of $15,000,000.

As a result of a review covering the last 30 consecutive business days prior to the letter’s date, Global Star Acquisition Inc. faces the risk of potential delisting. The company is required to maintain compliance with the MVPHS Requirement. To address this issue, the company intends to monitor the market value of its listed securities and explore available options to regain compliance with the Nasdaq rules.

Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5810(c)(3)(D), Global Star Acquisition Inc. has a 180-day grace period, terminating on June 17, 2025, to meet the MVPHS Requirement. This entails achieving a closing MVPHS of $15,000,000 or more for a minimum of ten consecutive business days. Failure to meet this requirement within the specified timeframe will lead to a notification from Nasdaq regarding the potential delisting of the company’s securities.

Despite the situation, the company asserts that this notification does not immediately impact the listing or trading of its common stock on Nasdaq. Global Star Acquisition Inc. is actively engaged in efforts to address the deficiency and regain compliance with Nasdaq’s listing regulations. To comply with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5810(b), which necessitates timely disclosure of deficiency notifications, the company is keeping stakeholders informed of developments in this matter.

In consideration of forward-looking statements, Global Star Acquisition Inc. acknowledges the uncertainties inherent in such projections. The company remains committed to potential measures for regaining compliance, including monitoring its publicly held shares and exploring avenues for continued listing on The Nasdaq Global Market. However, it recognizes the risks and challenges involved and emphasizes the importance of staying updated on SEC filings and disclosures.

Investors and stakeholders are advised to exercise caution and consider the potential impacts of such events on their investment decisions. The company is dedicated to transparency and will provide updates as necessary to ensure compliance with regulatory standards and market expectations.

Global Star Acquisition, Inc does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in McLean, Virginia.

