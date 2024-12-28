Global Technologies, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GTLL) Short Interest Update

Global Technologies, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GTLL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,171,700 shares, a decrease of 33.9% from the November 30th total of 6,306,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 25,394,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Global Technologies Stock Performance
Shares of GTLL stock opened at $0.00 on Friday. Global Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.00.
Global Technologies Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Global Technologies
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- S&P 500 ETFs: Expense Ratios That Can Boost Your Long-Term Gains
- How Technical Indicators Can Help You Find Oversold Stocks
- How AI Implementation Could Help MongoDB Roar Back in 2025
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- Hedge Funds Boost Oil Positions: Is a Major Rally on the Horizon?
Receive News & Ratings for Global Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.