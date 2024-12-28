Global Technologies, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GTLL) Short Interest Update

Global Technologies, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GTLL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,171,700 shares, a decrease of 33.9% from the November 30th total of 6,306,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 25,394,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Global Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of GTLL stock opened at $0.00 on Friday. Global Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.00.

Global Technologies Company Profile

Global Technologies, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the online sale of CBD and hemp related products in the United States. It is involved in sales and distribution, third-party logistics, and consulting services. The company engages in brick-and-mortar retail outlets and e-commerce related businesses.

