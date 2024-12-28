Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD) Sets New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

Shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $18.79 and last traded at $18.78, with a volume of 349755 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.78.

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.94. The company has a market cap of $8.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.58 and a beta of 0.71.

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th were given a $0.1804 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 18th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockport Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rockport Wealth LLC now owns 65,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc. grew its position in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 15,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 16,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $985,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Financial Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC now owns 40,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,000 after acquiring an additional 732 shares during the period.

The Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (QYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe NASDAQ-100 BuyWrite V2 index. The fund tracks an index that holds Nasdaq 100 stocks and sells call options on those stocks to collect the premiums. QYLD was launched on Dec 12, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

