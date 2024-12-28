Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD) Sets New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

Shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $18.79 and last traded at $18.78, with a volume of 349755 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.78.
Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Stock Performance
The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.94. The company has a market cap of $8.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.58 and a beta of 0.71.
Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th were given a $0.1804 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 18th.
Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Company Profile
The Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (QYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe NASDAQ-100 BuyWrite V2 index. The fund tracks an index that holds Nasdaq 100 stocks and sells call options on those stocks to collect the premiums. QYLD was launched on Dec 12, 2013 and is managed by Global X.
