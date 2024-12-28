Globalstar, Inc. (NYSE:GSAT) Director James Monroe III Acquires 500,000 Shares

Globalstar, Inc. (NYSE:GSAT – Get Free Report) Director James Monroe III purchased 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.93 per share, with a total value of $965,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 10,334,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,944,793.70. The trade was a 5.08 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

James Monroe III also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 20th, James Monroe III bought 500,000 shares of Globalstar stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.97 per share, with a total value of $985,000.00.

On Wednesday, December 18th, James Monroe III purchased 500,000 shares of Globalstar stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00.

On Monday, December 16th, James Monroe III acquired 500,000 shares of Globalstar stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.96 per share, for a total transaction of $980,000.00.

On Friday, December 13th, James Monroe III bought 530,000 shares of Globalstar stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.90 per share, with a total value of $1,007,000.00.

Globalstar Stock Performance

NYSE GSAT opened at $2.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Globalstar, Inc. has a one year low of $1.00 and a one year high of $2.74. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.00. The firm has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.67 and a beta of 1.10.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Globalstar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Globalstar

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GSAT. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Globalstar in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Sender Co & Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Globalstar in the third quarter valued at $106,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Globalstar by 1,000.5% during the third quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 129,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 117,864 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in shares of Globalstar by 26.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 328,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 68,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Globalstar by 3,472.7% in the 3rd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 976,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,211,000 after acquiring an additional 949,025 shares during the period. 18.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Globalstar

GLOBALSTAR INC offers satellite voice and data services to commercial and recreational users in more than 120 countries around the world. Globalstar’s products include mobile and fixed satellite telephones, simplex and duplex satellite data modems and flexible service packages. Many land based and maritime industries benefit from Globalstar with increased productivity from remote areas beyond cellular and landline service.

