GraniteShares 1x Short COIN Daily ETF (CONI) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 27th

GraniteShares 1x Short COIN Daily ETF (NASDAQ:CONI – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, December 26th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th will be given a dividend of 0.1644 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 27th.

GraniteShares 1x Short COIN Daily ETF Stock Performance

CONI stock opened at $11.05 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.58. GraniteShares 1x Short COIN Daily ETF has a fifty-two week low of $8.73 and a fifty-two week high of $28.54.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GraniteShares 1x Short COIN Daily ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GraniteShares 1x Short COIN Daily ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.