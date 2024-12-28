GraniteShares 2x Long COIN Daily ETF (NASDAQ:CONL) Shares Gap Down – What’s Next?

GraniteShares 2x Long COIN Daily ETF (NASDAQ:CONL – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $45.08, but opened at $43.60. GraniteShares 2x Long COIN Daily ETF shares last traded at $43.60, with a volume of 1,162,101 shares changing hands.

GraniteShares 2x Long COIN Daily ETF Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.92 and its 200 day moving average is $40.51.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GraniteShares 2x Long COIN Daily ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CONL. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in GraniteShares 2x Long COIN Daily ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $122,000. IMC Chicago LLC purchased a new position in shares of GraniteShares 2x Long COIN Daily ETF in the third quarter worth about $2,412,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GraniteShares 2x Long COIN Daily ETF during the third quarter worth about $8,079,000.

About GraniteShares 2x Long COIN Daily ETF

The GraniteShares 1.5x Long Coinbase Daily ETF (CONL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in financials equity. The fund provides 1.5x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Coinbase stock. CONL was launched on Aug 9, 2022 and is managed by GraniteShares.

