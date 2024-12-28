GraniteShares 2x Short NVDA Daily ETF (NVD) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 27th

GraniteShares 2x Short NVDA Daily ETF (NASDAQ:NVD – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, December 26th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of 2.608 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 27th.

NASDAQ NVD opened at $28.81 on Friday. GraniteShares 2x Short NVDA Daily ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.74 and a fifty-two week high of $507.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.59. The firm has a market cap of $85.28 million, a P/E ratio of -240.08 and a beta of -4.30.

The GraniteShares 2x Short NVDA Daily ETF (NVD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund provides 2x inverse leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of NVIDIA Corporation stock. NVD was launched on Aug 21, 2023 and is issued by GraniteShares.

