GraniteShares 2x Short NVDA Daily ETF (NVD) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 27th

GraniteShares 2x Short NVDA Daily ETF (NASDAQ:NVD – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, December 26th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of 2.608 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 27th.
GraniteShares 2x Short NVDA Daily ETF Price Performance
NASDAQ NVD opened at $28.81 on Friday. GraniteShares 2x Short NVDA Daily ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.74 and a fifty-two week high of $507.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.59. The firm has a market cap of $85.28 million, a P/E ratio of -240.08 and a beta of -4.30.
About GraniteShares 2x Short NVDA Daily ETF
