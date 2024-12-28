GraniteShares Yieldboost TSLA ETF (TSYY) to Issue Dividend of $0.05 on December 31st

GraniteShares Yieldboost TSLA ETF (NASDAQ:TSYY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, December 26th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.0465 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 27th.

GraniteShares Yieldboost TSLA ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ:TSYY opened at $25.03 on Friday. GraniteShares Yieldboost TSLA ETF has a 12-month low of $23.54 and a 12-month high of $25.43.

