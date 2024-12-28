Gray Television (NYSE:GTN.A) Stock Price Down 4.7% – Here’s Why

Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN.A – Get Free Report) fell 4.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $6.85 and last traded at $6.85. 167 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 7,349 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.19.

Gray Television Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $675.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.88.

Get Gray Television alerts:

Gray Television Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. Gray Television’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.33%.

Gray Television Company Profile

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcast company, owns and operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. As of February 28, 2019, it owned and operated television stations in 91 television markets broadcasting approximately 400 program streams, including approximately 150 channels affiliated with the CBS Network, the NBC Network, the ABC Network, and the FOX Network.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Gray Television Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gray Television and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.