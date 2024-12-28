Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (NYSEARCA:GBTC) Shares Gap Down – Here’s Why

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (NYSEARCA:GBTC – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $78.45, but opened at $75.92. Grayscale Bitcoin Trust shares last traded at $75.56, with a volume of 294,410 shares trading hands.

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust Trading Down 1.2 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $70.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.24 billion, a PE ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.25.

Get Grayscale Bitcoin Trust alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Grayscale Bitcoin Trust

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. West Oak Capital LLC increased its holdings in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust during the second quarter worth $40,000. Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust by 88.9% during the second quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust in the third quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000.

About Grayscale Bitcoin Trust

The Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is passively managed, offering exposure to the daily USD spot price of bitcoin (BTC). An investment in the fund is not a direct investment in bitcoin. GBTC was launched on Jan 11, 2024 and is issued by Grayscale.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Grayscale Bitcoin Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grayscale Bitcoin Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.