Great Elm Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:GECC) Short Interest Down 34.7% in December

Great Elm Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:GECC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,900 shares, a drop of 34.7% from the November 30th total of 45,800 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 18,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Great Elm Capital Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GECC opened at $10.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $110.35 million, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. Great Elm Capital has a 12-month low of $9.55 and a 12-month high of $11.31. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.26.

Great Elm Capital Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. Great Elm Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 202.90%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Great Elm Capital

Great Elm Capital Company Profile

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Great Elm Capital stock. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Great Elm Capital Corp. ( NASDAQ:GECC Free Report ) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 12,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $127,000. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Great Elm Capital as of its most recent SEC filing. 38.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Great Elm Capital Corp. is a business development company which specializes in loan and mezzanine, middle market investments. It invests in the debt instruments of middle market companies. The fund prefers to invest in media, commercial services and supplies, healthcare, telecommunication services, communications equipment.

