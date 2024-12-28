Gregory M. Weinhoff Sells 10,000 Shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:CNTA) Stock

Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:CNTA – Get Free Report) insider Gregory M. Weinhoff sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.04, for a total value of $170,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 183,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,122,852.64. This represents a 5.17 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CNTA opened at $16.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 21.52, a current ratio of 21.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc has a fifty-two week low of $6.65 and a fifty-two week high of $18.97. The stock has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.08 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.86.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.05. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Centessa Pharmaceuticals

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CNTA. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 40.5% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 321,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,900,000 after purchasing an additional 92,524 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 935,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,444,000 after buying an additional 12,031 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $148,000. Farallon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 438.0% in the 2nd quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,996,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,024,000 after buying an additional 1,625,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Light Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 59.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 4,780,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,168,000 after buying an additional 1,778,515 shares during the last quarter. 82.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CNTA. Guggenheim increased their target price on Centessa Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Centessa Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.83.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and delivers medicines for patients. Its products pipeline includes SerpinPC, an activated protein C inhibitor for the treatment of hemophilia A and B; and ORX750, an orally administered OX2R agonist for the treatment of narcolepsy and other sleep disorders.

